TDS to build fiber networks in three Green Bay area communities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – TDS Telecommunications announced plans to build fiber networks in three Green Bay metro area communities that will connect around 19,000 addresses.

According to officials, TDS will build the fiber-to-the-home networks in Suamico, Howard and Hobart. Construction will reportedly start this fall and services will become available in phases.

“TDS has been a proud provider of business services in these Green Bay-area communities for more than 20 years,” said Andrew Petersen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at TDS.

TDS is investing almost $40 million to install close to 500 miles of fiber to residential and business addresses. They are also partnering with KS Energy on the build. TDS says this is a multi-year project(s).

The network will provide services including:

2 Gig internet

TV

Phone

More information can be found on TDS’s website.