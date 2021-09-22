GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

TDS to build fiber networks in three Green Bay area communities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – TDS Telecommunications announced plans to build fiber networks in three Green Bay metro area communities that will connect around 19,000 addresses.

According to officials, TDS will build the fiber-to-the-home networks in Suamico, Howard and Hobart. Construction will reportedly start this fall and services will become available in phases.

“TDS has been a proud provider of business services in these Green Bay-area communities for more than 20 years,” said Andrew Petersen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at TDS.

TDS is investing almost $40 million to install close to 500 miles of fiber to residential and business addresses. They are also partnering with KS Energy on the build. TDS says this is a multi-year project(s).

The network will provide services including:

  • 2 Gig internet
  • TV
  • Phone

More information can be found on TDS’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the game

Inside Skinny: Packers fence

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines: San Francisco 49ers week 3

Locker Room: Breaking down Packers win over Lions

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on next chapter