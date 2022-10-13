SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A teacher in Wisconsin was charged with multiple counts of producing child pornography.

The Department of Justice released information about a former school teacher that was charged with three counts of producing child pornography. 34-year-old Matthew Quaglieri is accused of intentionally using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

The indictment says that Quaglieri allegedly did this for the purpose of creating a visual depiction of the conduct on three separate occasions. All of the alleged incidents were in September 2022.

At the time of the alleged offenses, he was a teacher with the Sun Prairie Area School District. Sun Prairie Police Department says that ‘inappropriate behavior’ was allegedly happening at the middle school.

If he is convicted, Quaglieri would face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each count.

No additional information was provided.