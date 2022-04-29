BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A teacher’s aide who worked at a Wisconsin school district for fifteen years is facing multiple charges after he allegedly victimized multiple students at an elementary school.

On April 18, a parent reportedly contacted the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to report multiple instances of ‘inappropriate conduct’ by a teacher’s aide. This included physical contact with students during the 2021-2022 school year.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Daniel Powers. He reportedly worked for the Burlington Area School District for about fifteen years. The school district placed Powers on ‘administrative leave’ on April 13 and he was terminated on April 19.

Powers was reportedly fired for violation(s) of School Board Policy 5517 – Student Anti-Harassment/Anti-Racism.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said that probable cause was found that Powers victimized multiple students at Dyer Elementary School. Powers was arrested on April 25.

Photo courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities believe that Powers could have victimized more children. Anyone who thinks their child was victimized by Powers is asked to call 262-636-3323.

Court records show that Powers is facing three counts of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child. Each of these charges is a felony and includes at least three violations of 1st or 2nd-degree sexual assault.

“There is nothing more precious than the innocence of a child, and I pledge that I will bring the full force of the Sheriff’s Office to investigate every and all allegations of inappropriate conduct with children so that the perpetrator, if guilty, can be brought to justice and duly held accountable,” said Sheriff Schmaling.

Powers is scheduled to appear in court on May 4 at 9 a.m. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.