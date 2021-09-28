Teaching cursive would be required under Wisconsin bill

In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, a sample of cursive letters are on display in the third-grade classroom at P.S. 166 in the Queens borough of New York. Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina distributed a handbook on teaching cursive writing in September and is encouraging principals to use it. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All Wisconsin elementary schools would be required to teach cursive writing under a bill up for approval Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The bill’s sponsors, including former teacher state Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, say teaching cursive will stimulate different parts of the brain and improve the education of students.

Opponents, including groups that represent school boards, superintendents and administrators, say it could be a costly mandate and time would be better spent teaching more modern forms of communication.

The Republican-backed bill would have to pass both chambers again this session, and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, in order to become law.

The Senate will also to vote on a bill that would increase the penalty for abusing animals in Wisconsin.

The Republican-authored bill would increase the penalty from a $500 fine to a felony punishable by three-and-a-half years in prison if the perpetrator knows or should have known that his or her actions could result in serious injury to the animal.

Anyone who intentionally causes serious injury to an animal would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.