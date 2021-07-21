Team pride: Parade celebrates NBA Champions Milwaukee Bucks, July 22

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A parade is being held by the 2020-21 NBA Champions Milwaukee Bucks in celebration of their first championship in 50 years.

According to a release, the parade will go through downtown Milwaukee on Thursday, July 22, beginning at 11 a.m.

Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni, and staff will take part in the parade, which will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave.

The parade will then proceed west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north onto N. Water St. From there, the route will continue on N. Water St. to E. Knapp St. before ending on E. Knapp St. at the Milwaukee River.

Following the parade, organizers say a championship celebration will be held in Deer District with Bucks players, coaches, owners, and executives taking the stage. The event is scheduled to take place in Block 6 of Deer District, which is located directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St.

The stage will be set up on the north side of Block 6 near the intersection of Fifth St. and McKinley Ave, with viewing areas and screens set up throughout Deer District. The anticipated start time of the championship celebration is 12:30 p.m.

Team officials say Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will also attend the championship celebration in Deer District, with Bucks sign language interpreter Brice Christianson providing American Sign Language for full inclusion for deaf fans.

Below is a diagram of the parade route and of the viewing area for the championship celebration in Deer District.

Courtesy: Milwaukee Bucks

Fans attending the parade and championship celebration are encouraged to download the Bucks app for the most complete and up-to-date information for tomorrow’s events.

Fans can also visit www.bucks.com/parade for more information.