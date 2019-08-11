Teams pull 200,000 pound airplane to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flight

It was an express delivery of sorts, 36 teams of Fox Valley residents competed in the third annual Pulling-for-Honor fundraiser.

Teams of up to 20 people competed to see who cold pull a 200,000 pound Fed-Ex aircraft the farthest.

Kids were able to test their strength with a smaler size plane pull.

Organizers exceeded their goal of $85,000 and raised over $100,000.

Money raised from this event will allow vterans to take a trip to visit the memorials in Washington D.C. and receive the welcome home they truly deserve.

“We get to see the family reunions come back from the honor flight after they had their mail call and it is so emotional to see when they get reunited with their family and friends,” says Patrick Tracey with Appleton International Airport. “There’s a lot of tears and hugs and smiles.”

There was also a special Old Glory Honor Flight veteran reunion ceremony to commorate the event.