GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The mother of the little girl shot dead Monday evening at her apartment near Amy and Bellvue Streets spoke publicly for the first time during a vigil Tuesday night at the scene of the crime.

“I want answers,” Kayla Evans told Local 5 News. “I want justice for my daughter.”

The strong winds stopped them from lighting their candles. But the love still burned for a little girl who was remembered for loving school and playing outside with her friends.

“She’s five years old,” said Evans. “My five-year-old. If it was you how would you feel? I got questions. I want answers and I want justice. Simple. If it’s from the streets or the legal system.”

Police identified their person of interest as Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35.

He may still be driving a dark green Mercury Milan with damage to the front and license plate A-H-T-78-86.

Evans has already endured the recent loss of both her mother and sister.

The loss of her daughter is unthinkable.

During the vigil, she clung to her daughter’s backpack while they released balloons and shouted to the night sky hoping the child of the same name would somehow know how much she was loved.

“You will never be forgotten, baby,” shouted Skye’s Aunt Bonnie Parker as she looked towards the sky.

Sympathy and comfort.

But not exactly what a grieving mother needs.

“Sorry, ain’t gonna bring my baby back,” lamented Evans. “Sorry ain’t gonna make her wake up. Sorry, ain’t gonna help. I appreciate it but that ain’t gonna do it.”

Anybody with information is asked to call Green Bay Police or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.