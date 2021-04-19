TEDxUW-Green Bay to return, looking for speakers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The return of the TEDxUW-Green Bay series was announced after the previous event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the event will be held at the Weidner Center on October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Applications are being accepted for those who want to be speakers. Applications are being accepted now and are due by May 10 at midnight.

“TEDx events are intended to showcase the unique ideas and expertise relevant to a local community. Our Green Bay community encompasses diverse cultural and intellectual resources, and we’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to hold this event to celebrate that.” says Jennie Young, director for TedxUW-Green Bay 2021.

Those who want to be considered a speaker need to go online and fill out an applicant survey.

TEDxUW-Green Bay is a self-organized program founded in 2018 in the spirit of ideas worth spreading. This program allows for the chosen speakers to work with Content and Presentation Coaches before their presentations. These presentations are a combination of TED Talk videos, live speakers, deep discussions, and small group connections.

More information can be found on the group’s website.