CATO, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking to get another round of golf in before the snow makes its way to Wisconsin? Why not do it for a good cause as Alliance Laundry Systems LLC is hosting its first annual golf outing to benefit local families affected by ALS.

The outing will be at Branch River Golf Course, located at 3212 North Union Road in the town of Cato with an 11:00 a.m. shotgun start.

Alongside golfing, there will be a 50/50 raffle with lunch provided to all golfers. The event costs $75 per golfer with all proceeds to the Brian Trinastic Memorial Grant.

“One of our teammates has a personal connection to ALS, one of his close friends is battling ALS and we wanted to find a way to help, explained Randy Radtke, an organizer with the Alliance Laundry Systems Golf Event. “We’re really focused on giving back to the community and the funds we raised will be reinvested into the community.”

Officials with Alliance Laundry Systems say they are globally focused but community-driven.

For more information, you can call 920-748-1615.