FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Teen accused of killing grandparents pleads not guilty

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Alexander Krause

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The teen accused of killing his grandparents in April entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Friday.

Alexander Kraus, 17, has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the murder of Dennis and Letha Kraus in Grand Chute.

Krause Couple_1555357704381.png.jpg

Officials say if Kraus is considered mentally responsible for his actions, he will face mandatory life prison terms if found guilty. If a jury determines Kraus is not mentally responsible, he would receive psychiatric treatment.

Court records show a psychiatric exam was ordered Friday and a hearing in September will review those results.

Kraus will appear in court again on August 6.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story