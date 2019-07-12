Teen accused of killing grandparents pleads not guilty

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The teen accused of killing his grandparents in April entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Friday.

Alexander Kraus, 17, has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the murder of Dennis and Letha Kraus in Grand Chute.

Officials say if Kraus is considered mentally responsible for his actions, he will face mandatory life prison terms if found guilty. If a jury determines Kraus is not mentally responsible, he would receive psychiatric treatment.

Court records show a psychiatric exam was ordered Friday and a hearing in September will review those results.

Kraus will appear in court again on August 6.