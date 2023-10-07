WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teens were arrested on Friday evening following an alleged attempted robbery of a football and bicycle at a Wisconsin elementary school playground, where one juvenile reportedly showed a firearm.

According to the Whitefish Bay Police Department, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday on the playground at Cumberland Elementary School.

Several 911 callers reported that a teenager showed a firearm to a group of other juveniles and allegedly attempted to take the victim’s football and bicycle. Authorities say the suspect was accompanied by two other teenagers.

All three suspects were arrested shortly after officers arrived and include:

A 15-year-old Glendale boy Robbery

A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy Robbery – Party to a Crime

A 14-year-old Virginia Beach, Virginia, girl Robbery – Party to a Crime



It is noted in the release that charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and it was believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.

No additional information was provided.