SHEBOYGAN Wis. (WFRV) – Local officers arrested a teen after a vehicle was stolen from a home on the north side of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers are still looking for two more suspects.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the department reports an officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 3000 block of Calumet Drive around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle did not pull over while in Evergreen Park and later officers said the people in the vehicle got out and ran. Several individuals that were involved were later located nearby.

Police found the vehicle was stolen Thursday morning and the owner was not even aware that their vehicle was gone.

The 14-year-old Sheboygan boy has been referred to juvenile authorities for auto theft charges.

Officers said there are additional charges for two other known juvenile offenders, and efforts are currently happening to find out their location.

Sheboygan Police also report officers learned that all three juveniles were involved in the theft of a different vehicle from Sheboygan’s north side last Friday, July 29.

Both vehicles have been recovered and returned to the owners. Officers said all juveniles will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and theft.

“In both of these cases linked to this group of juveniles, the target of the theft was an unlocked “push-to-start” vehicle with key fobs left in the vehicle,” explained police.

Anyone with information about these thefts is encouraged to call 920-459-3333. Reports may also be made anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436) or www.cufthem.com.