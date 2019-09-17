Teen arrested for allegedly making a terrorist threat to Waupaca High School

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca Police Department says a 17-year-old man has been arrested after a possible threat to Waupaca High School was reported.

Dominick Silva of Waupaca was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Waupaca Police Department met with an individual Sunday who stated Silva “was telling people he was going to bring a gun to the Waupaca High School.”

The document goes on to say Silva had “seemed different,” according to his mother.

After searching his room, police say they found eight knives, a hatchet, a handgun holster, a marijuana pipe, and a bottle of an intoxicating beverage.

The criminal complaint goes on to state Silva had discussed “bringing a gun to school with over 100 other kids.”

The document adds students at Waupaca High School stated Silva had been discussing this before and had a plan.

Messages about this threat were reportedly spread through Snapchat, Facebook, and text messages about the threat.

The criminal complaint states attendance at the Waupaca High School was down “by approximately 90%” on Tuesday.

The Waupaca Police say there will be an increased police presence at all school district buildings in Waupaca as a precautionary measure. They add they will continue to follow up on multiple tips and the investigation remains ongoing.

Court records show a $5,000 signature bond was set for Silva Tuesday.