GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Green Bay could be looking at 12+ years in prison for allegedly punching a 12-year-old boy in front of Green Bay West High School.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on May 18 around 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a complaint from a woman who said her 12-year-old son was jumped in front of West High School. The mother said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

The boy reportedly had ‘a lot’ of swelling around his eye as well as some bruising. He told officers that he walking with his friend when the incident happened.

The two walked past a house that reportedly had people sitting on the front porch. A man that was sitting on the porch made gestures, and the boy flipped him off. The boy said he and his friend got uncomfortable and started to run away.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Damian Aceytuno, reportedly started chasing after the two. Aceytuno caught up to them in front of West High School.

The boy said that Aceytuno told him to ‘clean his pockets out’. After showing that he didn’t have anything in his pockets, Aceytuno allegedly punched the boy in the face. An officer later had the boy show him what house Aceytuno was originally sitting at.

Authorities spoke with the primary resident of the property and eventually talked with Aceytuno. Aceytuno reportedly told authorities that he was not involved in the incident.

One day later on May 19, the boy went to the station and picked Aceytuno out of a photo lineup. The boy said he is 100% sure that Aceytuno was the one who punched him.

Officers also talked with the other person who was walking with the victim. She described a similar situation as the victim. The man who punched the boy reportedly said ‘This is my neighborhood’.

A photo lineup was also provided to the girl and she picked out Aceytuno as the man who punched the boy in the face.

On May 19 authorities arrested Aceytuno. He was also reportedly on probation and parole. Back on Feb. 10, he was convicted of a Burglary-Building or Dwelling.

Aceytuno is facing the following charges:

Physical Abuse of a Child – Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm, Repeater Felony Up to 6 years in prison (Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased by four years)

Disorderly Conduct, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison (Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased by two years)



Court records show that Aceytuno is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on June 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.