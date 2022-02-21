(WFRV) – A Milwaukee teen is facing eight counts related to a deadly shooting that killed one near a Walgreens in Green Bay on Friday, Feb. 18.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer with the Green Bay Police Department heard six to eight loud bangs when they were filling their squad car up at the city garage on S. Oneida St.

The officer says they were then flagged down by a man who pointed out two people running away. When the officer tried to stop the two men who were running, they did not respond.

The complaint says the officer was able to apprehend one of the runners and found a firearm and other items in their bag. The department identifies him as 15-year-old Jeremiah Robinson.

The officer then ran Robinson’s name and found he was regarded as a runaway from Milwaukee as of May 2021.

Further in the complaint, detectives say Robinson indicated in an interview on Friday the gun was given to him by a friend.

In the same interview, Robinson tells detectives, he and his friend were at the Walgreens when they were approached by a man who demanded money. When they tried to escape, they were confronted and Robinson tried to protect his friend by firing the gun.

Later, detectives were told someone had died from gun wounds and confirmed drugs were in the bag they found on Robinson.

Detectives say they then confronted Robinson and he later admitted the gun was his and that there would be a photo in his phone of him holding it, which was taken about a month ago. He later names Jeromy Finke as the friend he was with.

Court records show that Robinson was in court for an initial appearance on Monday, Feb. 21.

Robinson is facing the following eight counts related to Feb. 18:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Possess w/Intent-Heroin(>10-50g)

Possess Firearm on Grounds of a School

Possess Dangerous Weapon-Person < 18

Criminal Damage to Property

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Carry Concealed Weapon

Possession of THC

These counts range in severity from felonies to misdemeanors.