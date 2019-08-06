GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Teen dedicates Eagle Scout Service Project to local veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) 16-year-old Marshall Bowers was checking out the Veterans Manor when he noticed the outside recreational area could use a little touch-up.

“When I went there initially to look for my Eagle Scout project, to find one, I saw that it was really hot out there,” Bowers said on Local 5 This Morning. “I was like, ‘they could use some shade.'”

That’s when the light bulb went on. Marshall decided he would build a 12×20 wooden pergola to help bring more life, and shade to the area.

His father Jeff is a veteran and a member of DAV Chapter 3 in Green Bay. He says he couldn’t be more proud of his son.

“This is a fantastic thing,” Jeff said. “It’s an Eagle Scout project that’s going to be meaningful, it’s really great.”

DAV Chapter 3 funded Marshall’s project entirely. It will be dedicated on August 24th.


