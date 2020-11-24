Teen in De Pere, accomplished author with a focus on education and mental health awareness

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV) 17-year-old Ava Van Straten has accomplished a lot in her life so far. She is a Girl Scout, Eagle Scout and an author. Her books are geared towards children and mental health. “I have been working on writing a social and emotional learning tool kit on empathy that comprises of a children’s book and curriculum,” said Van Straten. She has developed the educational resource for children to use in order to learn about empathy. “It also has activities, spelling words and objectives that they can do for first through fourth grade,” said Van Straten.

Mary’s Heart is Van Staten’s first book tackled the topic of kindness, that also includes an educational based curriculum, that started out as a project for the Girl Scouts. “English is my favorite subject in school, because I really enjoy reading and understanding works, especially we do works in translation,” said Van Straten. In her English classes she has learned about creative writing which helped her put pen to paper, or fingers to keyboard.

Copies of the latest editions of the books, will be distributed to schools for 1st through 5th grades, libraries, and organizations for free. If you would like a copy, send an email for morebyava@gmail.com The book was illustrated by Lieutenant Colonel David Jones, the Ethics Chair of Character Development at West Point.