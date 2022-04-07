MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old, who was previously accused of starting fires back in March, was arrested for allegedly starting a fire at James Madison Memorial High School.

According to the Madison Police Department, on April 5, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on arson charges for allegedly starting a fire at James Madison Memorial High School. Officers were sent to the school around 1:25 p.m.

Video footage reportedly showed the teenager using a lighter to set a plastic placard on fire while it was attached to a wall by a classroom door. The fire caused an estimated $150 in damages.

The teenager was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Back in March, the same teenager was accused of setting two separate bathroom trash cans on fire at the school.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.