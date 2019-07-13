Teenage boys taken into custody after breaking into home

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) –Multiple teenage boys were taken into custody after breaking into a home while a woman and her grandson were inside.

The Shawano Police Department says they were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Maiden Lane for a report of a disturbance and home invasion around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

Officials say a resident reported that six teenage boys had forced their way into her home, went upstairs, and confronted her grandson.

The teens ran away from the residence before the officers arrived. On Thursday, July 11 around 3:00 a.m., police took one suspect into custody.

Police then took four teens into custody later that evening. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and was a targeted incident.

One person in the residence received a minor injury.

Two 14-year-old Green Bay boys, a 15-year-old Shawano boy, and two 13-year-old Shawano boys are being referred to social services.

All five teens were transported to a secure juvenile detention facility.