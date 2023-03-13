HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old driver died after a two-vehicle crash in Calumet County, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested by authorities.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on March 11 around 8:15 p.m., it was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oneida Street and STH 114 in the Village of Harrison. The initial investigation reportedly showed a sedan with three people was hit by a pickup truck going southbound on Oneida Street.

Authorities provided the following information on the occupants of each vehicle:

Sedan Driver 19-year-old man from Grand Chute Removed from the vehicle, ended up dying from his injuries Passenger 32-year-old woman from Menasha Removed from the vehicle, reportedly in critical condition Passenger 33-year-old man from Menasha Listed in ‘unstable condition’

Pickup truck Driver 59-year-old woman from Kaukauna Uninjured Arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle



Authorities say that besides alcohol impairment, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

The names of those involved will reportedly be released at a later time.