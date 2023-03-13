HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old driver died after a two-vehicle crash in Calumet County, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested by authorities.
According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on March 11 around 8:15 p.m., it was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oneida Street and STH 114 in the Village of Harrison. The initial investigation reportedly showed a sedan with three people was hit by a pickup truck going southbound on Oneida Street.
Authorities provided the following information on the occupants of each vehicle:
- Sedan
- Driver
- 19-year-old man from Grand Chute
- Removed from the vehicle, ended up dying from his injuries
- Passenger
- 32-year-old woman from Menasha
- Removed from the vehicle, reportedly in critical condition
- Passenger
- 33-year-old man from Menasha
- Listed in ‘unstable condition’
- Driver
- Pickup truck
- Driver
- 59-year-old woman from Kaukauna
- Uninjured
- Arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle
- Driver
Authorities say that besides alcohol impairment, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
The names of those involved will reportedly be released at a later time.