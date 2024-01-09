(WFRV) – The driver allegedly involved in a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County where a woman was dragged three miles had his cash bond set, but is still awaiting formal charges.

According to Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County District Attorney, a bond hearing for Jatziel Manuel Pabon Encarnacion was held on January 9 around 11 a.m. The hearing was based upon his arrest for felony hit and run causing great bodily harm.

Pabon Encarnacion was arrested back on January 1 for his alleged role in a deadly crash.

Officials say that the state asked for a $250,000 cash bond, which the court reportedly ordered. There were other conditions ordered including no contact with witnesses and alcohol-related conditions.

The bond hearing was reportedly held at the suspect’s request.

No additional information will be released unless/until a criminal complaint is filed, according to officials.

The release says that the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office got the investigative reports on the morning of January 9.

The incident happened back on December 31. On January 5, there was a joint press conference where officials described certain details of the incident and those involved.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.