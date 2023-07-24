Teenage driver in Wisconsin taken into custody after crashing vehicle into house

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin took a 17-year-old into custody after they allegedly fled from police and crashed a vehicle into a residence.

According to the Shorewood Hills Police Department, on July 22 around 7:10 a.m., a report came in of a stolen vehicle in the Town of Windsor. The vehicle was reportedly seen in the area off of University Avenue.

An officer with the Shorewood Hills Police Department saw the vehicle going at a high rate of speed on Mineral Point Road in Madison. Officials say that while the officer was waiting for other police resources, the driver was going so recklessly that the officer was ‘forced’ to intervene.

Police say that the suspect was driving through a residential neighborhood over 70 mph. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle, the driver accelerated away and tried to make a turn at full speed.

The suspect then reportedly lost control of the car and ended up hitting a house. The release mentions that the driver ‘narrowly’ missed a woman that was sitting on a bench outside.

Authorities say the driver was taken into custody without any further incident, and no one was injured. There was no one home when the vehicle hit the house.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Keja Schreiber. Police said they were going to refer multiple charges, but none have been officially filed at this point.

No additional information was provided.