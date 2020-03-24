Fond du Lac teenager arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit, crashing into tree

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old from Fond du Lac is in custody after reportedly leading Fond du Lac Police and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Police received a call around 4 a.m. regarding a stolen vehicle. A Sheriff’s Deputy saw the vehicle on 10th Street minutes after the call.

Upon seeing the Sheriff’s squad car, the driver of the stolen vehicle began driving erratically, according to authorities. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver led authorities on a short pursuit.

Deputies say the vehicle crashed into a tree at the intersection of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, then fled on foot from the crash scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was then arrested by Fond du Lac Police and Fond du Lac Sheriff’s deputies after a short K9 track was conducted.

Authorities say the teenager is being charged with knowingly fleeing an officer, operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and obstructing an officer. The driver was uninjured due to the crash and there were no injuries to law enforcement during the incident. The pursuit spanned a total distance of .08 miles.

