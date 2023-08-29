APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The teenager charged with opening fire in Erb Park in Appleton, which wounded one, was in adult court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Local 5 News cannot show you Cashmere Williams, 16, by order of the court in case this goes back to juvenile court.

An investigator testified that several witnesses said they saw the defendant intentionally shoot the teenage victim multiple times back in July. As of yet, there is still no evidence as to a motive.

The first investigator to talk with the victim says the teenager was shot as he walked away from the park bubbler to the pavilion where his girlfriend and her friends were waiting.

“So he turned to walk towards them, and as he started to do that, he could see, excuse me, he heard one of them gasp, is the way he described it.” Officer Joseph Whitney of the Appleton Police Department said on the stand. “He heard one of them (the girls) gasp. He could see Mr. Williams approaching him, and moments after that, he heard the gunshots.”

Nobody else was hit by gunfire. There will be a hearing on if this stays in adult court in November.

We did get a hint that his attorney will argue there was no intent to kill.

The court called that an interesting argument and one that should be decided at trial.