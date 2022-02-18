SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Milwaukee was found dead in Sheboygan Falls, and authorities believe no other vehicles were involved.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says on Feb. 17 around 4:45 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received regarding a single-vehicle crash on Bridgewood Road in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

The vehicle was reportedly off the road, and when deputies arrived they found the driver of the vehicle dead.

The driver was a 19-year-old woman from Milwaukee, and was the only one in the vehicle. Authorities say there do not appear to be any other vehicles involved.

There was no information on the cause of the accident or the name of the woman. Local 5 will continue to update this story.