Teenager falls asleep at the wheel, rolls vehicle in Outagamie County

CICERO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured following a crash in Outagamie County where the driver fell asleep and went into a ditch, and rolled the vehicle.

According to authorities, on June 21 around 1:00 a.m. the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on STH 47 in the Town of Cicero. It was determined that an SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman from Gillet fell asleep and went into the ditch causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver was reportedly able to exit the SUV, but her passenger who is a 26-year-old female from Gillet was trapped. Nichols Fire had to free the passenger from the SUV.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, while the passenger had serious injuries.

Authorities say that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

STH 47 was closed between Shady Road and Cicero Road for about one and a half hours.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

