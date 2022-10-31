GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The deadly crash that closed West Mason Street for around 12 hours is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

The Green Bay Police Department released more information on the deadly hit-and-run on West Mason Street. On October 30 around 7:40 p.m., officers were sent to the 1200 block of West Mason Street for a reported crash.

The crash reportedly involved at least three vehicles. When authorities arrived, it was discovered that the occupants of one of the involved vehicles fled. The crash reportedly resulted in the death of a 17-year-old passenger from Milwaukee.

The initial reports point to excessive speed as a factor. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact the authorities.

Police originally advised drivers around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday to avoid the area of West Mason Street and South Oneida Street due to a crash.

The road was closed for about 12 hours, but is back open and operating as normal.

The crash is still under investigation. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.