Teenager in hospital following Waupaca County vehicle versus pedestrian crash

TOWN OF LIND, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that put a 14-year-old in the hospital.

Officials say they were dispatched to County Highway E at the Spencer Lake Camp in the Town of Lind Friday around 9:05 p.m. after receiving calls for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old female from Neillsville, Wis. was crossing from the west side of County Highway E to the east side. Spencer Lake Camp is on both sides of the highway at this location.

A northbound pickup truck, driven by a 19-year-old female from Berlin collided with the female crossing the highway.

The pedestrian was reportedly transported by Theda Star Medical Helicopter to a hospital in Neenah.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

