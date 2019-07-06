Teenager in hospital following Waupaca County vehicle versus pedestrian crash

TOWN OF LIND, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that put a 14-year-old in the hospital.
Officials say they were dispatched to County Highway E at the Spencer Lake Camp in the Town of Lind Friday around 9:05 p.m. after receiving calls for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old female from Neillsville, Wis. was crossing from the west side of County Highway E to the east side. Spencer Lake Camp is on both sides of the highway at this location.
A northbound pickup truck, driven by a 19-year-old female from Berlin collided with the female crossing the highway.
The pedestrian was reportedly transported by Theda Star Medical Helicopter to a hospital in Neenah.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
