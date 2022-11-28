CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager in southern Wisconsin was arrested following a crash that resulted in one person getting injured.

The Caledonia Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a recent crash that resulted in an OWI arrest. On November 26, a driver reportedly hit a vehicle at a T-intersection.

The driver of the Subaru reportedly failed to acknowledge the intersection and ended up hitting an Oldsmobile. The driver of the Oldsmobile was reportedly injured in the crash, but the injuries were not severe.

The 18-year-old man who was driving the Subaru was arrested for OWI Causing Injury and taken to the Racine County Jail. Authorities pointed out and took a picture of a ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ sticker that was on the victim’s vehicle.

Traffic was diverted for about an hour while the scene was restored. No additional information was provided.

