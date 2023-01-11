GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from Green Bay has non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing that happened Tuesday evening.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay has non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing. Police say they are looking for a suspect.

Officers responded to a reported weapon call in the 1100 block of Radisson Street just before 8 p.m. on January 10. This is when the victim was found.

Authorities say this incident is not believed to be random. Initial reports reportedly indicate that the incident stemmed from a previous disagreement between the two parties involved.

Police did not provide any description of the suspect. The investigation is still ongoing and no additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.