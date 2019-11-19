Teenager points fake handgun at Appleton Transit Center

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Police Department says they have a 16-year-old man in custody after he pointed a fake handgun at patrons in at the Appleton Transit Center.

Officers say they were called to the transit center Monday around 4:05 p.m.

The man who pointed the handgun ran from arriving officers, but was caught and taken into custody.

Officers determined the 16-year-old juvenile from Appleton had a fake gun and took it as evidence.

The name of the juvenile is not being released.

He was taken into the Outagamie County Juvenile Intake and was consulted regarding pending criminal charges.