RUDOLPH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were arrested following an armed robbery with an airsoft gun at a Wisconsin gas station on Monday.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of an armed robbery shortly before 7:15 p.m. on August 14 at an R Store gas station on the 6000 block of State Highway 13/34 in the Village of Rudolph.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two male subjects, who the employee at R Store thought were around 16 years old, approached the store from the north.

The two teenagers concealed their identities with hoods over their faces, and upon entering the business, one of the teens reportedly displayed a black handgun.

The two allegedly left with an undetermined amount of cash and vaping materials.

After deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, they began conducting interviews of individuals in the area and learned of several possible leads.

At around 11:15 p.m., the investigation revealed two individuals responsible. After another round of interviews, authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy concerning the armed robbery.

The weapon used in the incident was identified as an airsoft pistol and was recovered. No injuries were reported during the armed robbery, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating.

No additional details were provided.