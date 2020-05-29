Teens cited for playing ‘egg tag’ in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Several citations have been issued after Neenah Police say a group of teenagers was reportedly playing ‘egg tag’ while in their vehicles.

Authorities say they were made aware of the group Thursday night. Some vehicles that were not involved were egged in the process.

Officers conducted multiple traffic stops and issued several citations to those they determined were involved.

Neenah Police are asking that if your property was egged and you find there’s damage to it after washing the egg off, to call the department at 920-886-6000.

