GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers at a police department in southeast Wisconsin are warning teenage drivers of the dangers of careless driving.

In a Facebook post from the Village of Greendale Police Department, on October 10, officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries near Root River Parkway at Parkview Road.

Officers determined that two teenagers in one vehicle were racing on the parkway with another teen in a separate car shortly after school let out.

As they were racing side-by-side, they encountered an on-coming truck at which point one of the racing vehicles swerved, striking the other racing vehicle.

Both racing vehicles left the roadway and crashed with one vehicle striking a tree and one vehicle rolling over.

Fortunately for the teenagers, all three walked away with minimal injuries, and according to officers, multiple citations.

“Now is the perfect time to have that talk with your teen about safe driving,” said the Village of Greendale Police Department on its Facebook page.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 2,276 people have been killed involving a teenage driver (15-18 years old) in 2020.

Of teen passenger vehicle drivers who died in 2020, 52% were unbuckled.

For more details pertaining to safe teenage driving, you can click here.