Telemarketing tops list of Wisconsin consumer complaints in 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In 2019, telemarketing topped the list of consumer complaints in the state for the 17th year in a row, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

DATCP officials say they received 4,244 complaints related to telemarketing. This is the first year in a decade in which the number of complaints has dropped.

With 1,128 complaints, landlord/tenant-related complaints ranked second. DATCP says these complaints were usually related to issues with security deposits, evictions, and unauthorized entry.

Here’s a full list of the complaints and how many were reported:

  1. Telemarketing (No-Call & Scams) 4,244
  2. Landlord/Tenant 1,128
  3. Telecommunications 686
  4. Home Improvement 507
  5. Medical Services 299
  6. Identity Theft 228
  7. Motor Vehicle Repair 196
  8. Motor Vehicle Sales (New & Used) 141
  9. Gas Pumps 119
  10. Computer & Equipment 102

To file a complaint or find additional resources and information, consumers can visit DATCP’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at https://datcp.wi.gov, call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422- 7128 or send an e-mail to datcphotline@wi.gov. You can also connect with the bureau on Facebook or Twitter.

