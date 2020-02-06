Telemarketing tops list of Wisconsin consumer complaints in 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In 2019, telemarketing topped the list of consumer complaints in the state for the 17th year in a row, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

DATCP officials say they received 4,244 complaints related to telemarketing. This is the first year in a decade in which the number of complaints has dropped.

With 1,128 complaints, landlord/tenant-related complaints ranked second. DATCP says these complaints were usually related to issues with security deposits, evictions, and unauthorized entry.

Here’s a full list of the complaints and how many were reported:

Telemarketing (No-Call & Scams) 4,244 Landlord/Tenant 1,128 Telecommunications 686 Home Improvement 507 Medical Services 299 Identity Theft 228 Motor Vehicle Repair 196 Motor Vehicle Sales (New & Used) 141 Gas Pumps 119 Computer & Equipment 102

To file a complaint or find additional resources and information, consumers can visit DATCP’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at https://datcp.wi.gov, call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422- 7128 or send an e-mail to datcphotline@wi.gov. You can also connect with the bureau on Facebook or Twitter.