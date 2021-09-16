Telling “HerStory”: Neville Public Museum receives Women’s Fund grant for new exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neville Public Museum is creating a new public display after receiving a grant from the Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

According to a release, the grant will fund the exhibition and public programming for “HerStory,” which is scheduled to open in February of 2022.

Organizers say this new exhibit will feature the different roles women carry out in work, politics, and their communities while also demonstrating how it has changed throughout the past 100 years.

What is the Women’s Fund?

Starting in 1998, organizers say the Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay has supported thousand of females across the area and granted more than $1,054,000 to over 100 initiatives.

This foundation aims to empower women and girls in the community. Organizers say it provides grants to local nonprofit organizations that offer programs and services supporting leadership and self-esteem initiatives for women and girls of all ages.

What if you’re male?

If you are male you are also encouraged to apply. Those in the program say boys and men can join to help build healthy relationships supporting women and girls.