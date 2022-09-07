GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday.

Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will occur during daytime hours.

The Brown County Highway Department will be closing South Oneida Street from Lombardi Avenue to Mike McCarthy Way during the 3-day period, from Thursday to Saturday.

The closure is likely due to the Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo occurring during these dates at the Resch.

Officers are reminding drivers to plan accordingly for alternate routes of travel, which may include detouring to Ashland Avenue, and to be aware of the placement of barricades and traffic cones.