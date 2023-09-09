GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A temporary closure for the Donald A. Tillman Bridge in Green Bay, commonly referred to as the Mason Street Bridge, has been announced for early next week.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the Mason Street Bridge will be closed so that maintenance crews can patch the deck on both flanking spans of the bascule portion of the bridge, remove concrete from the parapets over Ashland Avenue, and grease the center lock.

Inspection teams will then inspect the entire deck, officials say.

Traffic impacts

Donald A. Tillman (Mason Street/WIS 54) will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

It was noted in the release that this maintenance work and inspection is not related to when a semi-truck hit a pillar of the bridge on September 7.