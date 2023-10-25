APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An employment agency in the Fox Valley has announced its intentions to close, subsequently laying off a massive amount of employees.

Premier Staffing Inc., Cadre has submitted a WARN Notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announcing the permanent closure of business operations, effective on December 23, with a final payroll date of December 27.

Cadre’s business office at 5665 West Grande Market Drive in Appleton employs 28 internal workers and 195 temporary employees who are working temporary job assignments at client facilities throughout Wisconsin.

The temporary assignments are of limited duration, with scheduled ending dates before and after December 23. It is anticipated that all 223 internal and external workers will be affected by the business closing.

However, Premier Staffing says that normal attrition and ending of temporary assignments prior to December 23 is anticipated to reduce in number.

For external employees working temporary assignments with an ending date prior to December 23, their final date of employment will be on the temporary assignment ending date, and no further assignments will be offered.

For employees on temporary assignments with ending dates after December 23, Cadre will attempt to secure a direct hire of the worker or an assignment of the contract to another staffing agency, although they cannot guarantee either.

If a direct hire or contract assigned does not occur, employment with Cadre will cease on December 23. Additionally, there are no bumping, seniority, transfer, or reassignment rights that apply to the affected employees.

“Cadre truly regrets that this action is necessary,” said CEO Lisa Kurtzweil in the letter. “We deeply appreciate the loyalty of our employees, both internal and external. Thank you for your years of dedicated service at Cadre.”