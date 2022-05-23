APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After announcing in early 2022 that they will be temporarily moving buildings while their current location is under renovation, the makeshift home for the Appleton Public Library is now open.

The former Best Buy on South Kensington Drive will provide a scaled-down version of the current library.

Residents will still be able to check out books, use computers, access the internet, and get help from staff on any history, business, or job search questions.

The moving process began in April, with the transfer of over 200,000 pieces of material.

The Appleton Public Library will move back to its original location at 225 N. Oneida Street once the renovation and expansion project is finished, which is expected to take 18 months.

Groundbreaking of the construction project will take place in the summer of 2022.

Residents can stay up to date on the building project by clicking here.