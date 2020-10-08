Temporary Restraining Order barring Evers Administration from releasing names of businesses with staff who tested positive for COVID-19 extended

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waukesha County Circuit Court extended a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), issued on October 1, barring the Evers Administration from releasing names of businesses with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The TRO extension resulted after the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) filed a lawsuit against Gov. Evers, after they were reportedly made aware that information on more than 1,000 businesses would be released on October 2, by the Evers Administration if businesses had at least two employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
Additionally, WMC said it had also learned that business information could also be released even if they had no employees test positive but had two or more contact tracing investigations.
“This type of release has the potential to spread false and misleading information that will damage the brands of Wisconsin employers,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer. “Not only could this cause significant financial and reputational harm to businesses, it would reduce the effectiveness of contact tracing, reduce the confidence level workers have in their employers and actually increase the likelihood of spreading the virus.”
According to court records, on October 8, Judge Lloyd V. Carter issued an extension on the TRO until November 30, 2020.
