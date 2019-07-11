UPDATE: Allegations of abuse by father, husband of previously missing Dale women arise

THURSDAY 7/11/19 12:30 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Court records show two temporary restraining orders have been placed on Kelly Rousseau, the husband and father of Jill and Jordan, the two women who went missing for three days in June.

According to court records, the orders have been placed due to allegations of domestic abuse.

Both women reported they feel they are “in imminent danger of physical harm.”

Restraining order documents say Jordan told officials Kelly caused “physical injury to both temples, both arms, chest, left leg and back” over the last two weeks.

Jill told officials Kelly used a Taser flashlight to hit them “on the back of the head and left hip.”

The temporary restraining order requires Kelly to avoid contact Jill and Jordan through any means.

This restraining order comes just after an incident report was released detailing the events of Jill and Jordan’s disappearance.

Temporary restraining order placed on husband, father of previously missing mother, daughter

THURSDAY 7/11/19 11:45 a.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Two temporary restraining orders have been placed on Kelly Rousseau, the husband and father of Jill and Jordan, the two women who went missing for three days in June.

(READ MORE: Incident Report released on previously missing mother and daughter)

According to court records, the orders have been placed against Kelly Rousseau due to allegations of domestic abuse.

Local 5 has reached out to the Outagamie County Courthouse for more information.