NEWTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders in Manitowoc County have announced a road closure in Newton as crews are investigating a house fire in the area.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Newton Fire Department along with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Team are currently investigating a house Fire in this area.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Newton Road between Brunner and Union Road.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause on your morning commute. Updates will be made once the roadway is reopened. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided.