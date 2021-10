THURSDAY 10/14/2021 2:30 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a temporary road closure on Sturgeon Bay Road and County Road DK in Dyckesville.

According to the sheriff’s office, the closure will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. due to the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) fixing a utility pole in the area.

Local 5 will continue to monitor this story and provide updates as it progresses.