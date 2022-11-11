RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – After a ten-month investigation, authorities in southeast Wisconsin arrested a major drug dealer and captured several items.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Kaleb ‘Band Gang’ Weaver was taken into custody on Thursday, November 10, and is being charged with several drug-related offenses.

Deputies say that around 1:00 p.m., agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and members of the Violent Crime Task Force executed two search warrants in reference to a ten-month investigation.

Through the investigation, agents developed information that Weaver was involved in the sales of fentanyl-laced tablets and marijuana. He also had a criminal history of being a convicted felon and a drug dealer.

Agents determined that drug sales were being conducted from a residence in the 1100 block of Marquette Street and the 4000 block of 17th Street in Racine.

Kaleb Weaver Seized Items (Credit: Racine County Sheriff’s Office)

During the execution of search warrants at each residence, agents located 3,622 fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone tablets, equaling about 16 ounces of fentanyl.

Along with the fentanyl, 2.4 pounds of marijuana, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a .45cal semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, digital scales, packaging material, cell phones, and $15,200 were seized.

Officials say that Weaver was selling the fentanyl tablets for $8-12 per tablet. The street value of all tablets seized is around $40,000.

The average street value for high-grade marijuana is around $2,000 per pound, meaning Weaver’s seized marijuana equated to $5,000.

He is currently being held at the Racine County Jail with a $75,000 cash bond. Weaver is facing the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl <50g while Armed – Repeater Felony

Delivery of Fentanyl – Repeater Felony

Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver 1000-2500g while Armed – Repeater Felony

Keeper of a Drug Place – Repeater Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor



There is no doubt that this extensive investigation, conducted by the highly skilled Agents of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, saved an immeasurable number of lives. In 2021, over 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, and fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45 years old. To the people peddling this poison, the Sheriff’s Office will never relent in investigating you, arresting you, and taking you to jail! Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

No further information was provided, and Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are released by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.