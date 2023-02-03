GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay.

According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.

Engine 7 was able to extinguish the fire in under ten minutes. However, one apartment was damaged by the fire, while seven others were affected by smoke. As a result, eight apartments will not be occupied.

Green Bay Metro Fire Battalion Chief Mike VandenAvond says that one person was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation at this time, and firefighters estimate that the incident caused around $30,000 in damages.

Ten people are without a home, and no further information was provided.