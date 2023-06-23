HUMBOLDT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Tennessee man and his wife crashed on US 41 in Marquette County, Wisconsin, after being ‘startled’ when a turkey flew onto the road, causing its trailer breaks to lock up and flip over.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the one-vehicle crash that involved a pickup truck towing a 24-foot travel trailer happened around 12:50 p.m. on June 22 in the Town of Humboldt.

The 57-year-old man from Knoxville, Tennessee, and his wife were heading east on US 41 west of the M-95 Junction in Humboldt when the 57-year-old driver said he was reportedly ‘startled’ when a large turkey flew up from the road edge into the path of his pickup truck.

Deputies say the man applied his brakes and tried to avoid the turkey when the trailer brakes locked up, causing the trailer to swerve, leading to the truck and trailer to fishtail.

The trailer then flipped over onto its side with the living quarters separating from the frame.

The crash caused a ‘major’ traffic backup due to the trailer blocking both lanes of traffic and the eastside shoulder, authorities say.

Both the man and woman were uninjured.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the:

Humboldt Township Fire Department

Staff from the Michigamme/Spurr Fire/EMS

Anttila’s Towing

Carey Trucking

No other information was provided in the release.