GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Tennessee woman becomes 22nd member of Packers Fan Hall of Fame

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22nd member of the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame has been inducted.

Finalists from all across the country – including Idaho, Tennesee, Michigan, and Virginia – were nominated.

Kari Bernier of Tennesse was selected as this year’s inductee for the Fan Hall of Fame.

“It’s just an organization and just to feel part of this and be at Lambeau, yes we do receive those items, but to have my name here, priceless. Thank you,” Bernier said during the ceremony.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy at Lambeau Field.

Bernier will have her name permanently displayed in a place of honor in the Packers Hall of Fame. She received other prizes as well, including a road trip for two to a 2020 Packers away game and a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift card.

