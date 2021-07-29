Tens of thousands of people without power across Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) has been working around to clock to restore power to thousands of people all over Wisconsin.

According to WPS’s outage map, 21,781 customers are affected due to the power outages. The map also shows 622 locations all throughout Wisconsin that are experiencing power outages.

The map has the biggest outage in Wausau as 6,638 customers are affected.

In a Facebook post, WPS says they will continue to work until service is fully restored. They mention that they have restored power to over 80,000 customers.

WE Energies’ outage map is reporting around 40,000 customers that are affected. The biggest area that has been impacted is in the Waukesha area where over 25,000 customers are affected.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.