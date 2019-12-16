Tenth Naval ship nearing completion in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — A ship designed and built by the Lockheed Martin at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard is nearly complete and ready for delivery.

Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 19 – soon to be the USS St. Louis – completed Acceptance Trials in Lake Michigan.

Now, the ship will undergo final outfitting and fine-tuning before delivery. This is the tenth Freedom-variant LCS designed and built by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team.

LCS 19 is slated to be delivered to the Navy in early 2020.

LCS 19 (St. Louis) Acceptance Trials. December 2019. Photographed by Lockheed Martin

In October, LCS 7 (USS Detroit) deployed to the U.S. Southern Command supporting the Martillo campaign – a multinational effort targeting illicit trafficking routes in Central American coastal waters.

Lockheed Martin says LCS is designed to deliver speed to capability and to grow as the missions it serves evolve. Today, the Freedom-variant LCS delivers advanced capability in anti-submarine, surface and mine countermeasure missions.

The Freedom-variant LCS is targeted for warfighting upgrades to enhance situational awareness and evolve the ship’s self-defense capabilities. These upgrades are already underway – LCS computing infrastructures are receiving cyber upgrades and over-the-horizon missiles are being installed in support of upcoming deployments.

“Progress on the Freedom-variant program and LCS 19’s achievement would not be possible without the expertise and effort of our shipbuilders at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, and our strong partnership with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Navy” said Jan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine president and CEO. “We are dedicated to delivering an effective, capable product to our armed forces.”